VHP Leaders Attempt to Convince Woman Not to Get into Inter-faith Marriage

Mangaluru: After a wedding invitation of a Hindu woman marrying a man of a different faith went viral, Hindu activists made attempts to convince the girl to not have the marriage. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists visited the house of the bride-to-be on Saturday. She is set to get married in a grand ceremony to be held in Kannur, on 29 November 2021.

Speaking to media persons, Secretary, VHP Mangalore Division, Sharan Pumpwell said that once the invitation went viral, they reached out to the family of the woman, and tried to convince her family about the future of such marriages. A delegation that included Gurupura Vajradehi Math seer Sri Rajashekarananda Swami met the girl and interacted with her family. “We are not against love marriages. Our only concern is about Hindu girls being misused in the name of interfaith marriages. The girl has told us that even if she marries, she will not change her religion. We have tried our best to convince her, by presenting before her several examples,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the family said that all the necessary preparations for the wedding have been made. The family has been stressed out since they started receiving calls from various organisations, after the news of the interfaith marriage spread.

Like they say “Love Is Blind”, what’s wrong with inter-caste relationships, leading to inter-caste marriages, if there are no objections from both boy and girl side families. Then why even stop the couple from getting into wedlock, like this case here, where pro-Hindu group members are trying to stop the marriage. It should be noted that justices of the Supreme Court bench had stated that it would “hardly be a desirable social exercise” for parents to shun their children only because they decided to marry outside their caste or community. The judges, in their order, also emphasized the need for specific guidelines and a training module for policemen to deal with such “socially sensitive cases”, so that couples can get due protection available to them under the law should the parents lodge criminal cases against them.

It took note that “educated young boys and girls are increasingly choosing their life partner on their own”, which might be viewed as a deviation by the society and the parents, but the police authorities were duty-bound to keep such couples out of harm’s way if there was no violation of the law. People strongly prefer to have their children marry or choose someone from the same caste or religion. Preconceived societal values have forced everyone to think alike. However, if someone opposes it and falls in love with a person of a different caste or religion, they, unfortunately, have to fight against all odds.

Intercaste or inter-religion marriages face a lot of criticism from society. There is deep, backdated hate and disdain for such people who choose love over a namesake, etched onto them for eternity. It is most common for couples to fight for their love while for very few, their decision is accepted calmly by family members, who think with a broadened perspective.

Team Mangalorean spoke to two couples who shared their experience of marrying someone in a different caste or religion:

“Marrying my husband was like broadening a horizon that I never even knew existed. Of course, we literally had to stand our ground and fight with our family members at the time of announcing that we’ll get married. We both got hurt in the process, but now it’s worth it. Having the guts to marry a guy outside my cast was something I never imagined. We both went through really big struggles and obstacles. Our families stopped supporting us, emotionally and financially, so in the first year of our marriage, we had to even live in a very small room. But later things worked out great, everyone started to embrace us. Life of an inter-caste marriage is awesome now”- a testimony of a married couple of three years.

“I would like to say that maybe, I have been one of the few lucky ones whose inter-religion marriage wasn’t much of a problem. Even though it wasn’t easy, it wasn’t too tough either. Both our families were educated and broad-minded, so they understood when we wanted to marry each other, so much. Me and my husband were both educated, and we fell in love while doing our PG studies. It’s funny but the movie, ‘2 States’ inspired us. Even though it was much more of a struggle, we finally overcame it. Don’t let the movies make you believe that this whole inter-religion marriage concept requires only some hard work. It’s honestly much more than that. We struggled and sacrificed immensely. Frankly speaking, Intercaste or inter-religion marriages will never improve in India. The people in society only boast about being broad-minded nowadays, but they all still resent couples who dared to go against old marriage rules. We never hear the end of it. We are living proof of this mindset”, said yet another couple married a year ago.

Team Mangalorean wishes Dr Megha Mohan and Dr Jafar a happy married life, when they tie the knot on their wedding day on 29 November.