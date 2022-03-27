VHP objects to ritual at Kollur Mookambika temple being called as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’

Udupi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has objected to a ritual at Kollur Mookambika temple being called as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’.

In a memorandum submitted to the management committee of the temple on Saturday, it urged the temple to go for course correction by calling it as ‘pradosha pooje’.

Calling a ritual performed at the temple daily at 8 p.m. as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ reflects mental slavery for Tipu Sulthan who is said to have visited the temple during the 18th century, the VHP’s Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said claiming that it has hurt the feelings of many Hindus.

The ritual should continue but not in the same name, he said.

‘‘We have also submitted the memorandum on the same to the Muzarai minister Shashikala Jolle, State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi to do the needful,’’ Mr. Pumpwell added.

He said that many devotees have brought to the notice of VHP to take up the matter.

‘‘Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple is a famous religious place. It is one of the 108 Shakthi Peetas of India. Adi Shankaracharya instituted the Goddess here,” he said.

Mr. Pumpwell said that In Kollur’s case, there are no documentary evidences of Tipu’s visit to Kollur, but a mindset of slavery to call a temple ritual as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ had to discontinue, he said adding that legend has it that he had visited the temple.

The temple’s Executive Officer P.B. Mahesh told to media that nowhere it is mentioned as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ in the temple’s dictum. ‘‘A ritual is practiced as ‘Pradosha Pooje’ from 7.15 pm to 8 pm daily. Even in the temple’s official brochures, it is mentioned as ‘Pradosha Pooje’, he added.