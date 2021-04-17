Spread the love



















VHP opposes Karnataka’s decision to ban religious congregations

Mangaluru, (UNI) : Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opposed the Karnataka government’s decision to ban religious congregations while permitting weddings and political gatherings in the wake of a surge in Covid cases.

The VHP leaders met Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Saturday and submitted a

memorandum in this regard.

The VHP pointed out that various religious programmes including Nema, Kola, Nagamandala, Brahmakalasha and Yakshagana shows have been scheduled in the district with the dates fixed almost two months ago. Brahmakalasha of some temples have already commenced, the VHP said and added that it was not right on the part of the government to restrict religious functions.

It further added that there is scope to hold religious functions in accordance to Covid guidelines and by following social distancing and urged the government to allow religious gatherings.

VHP leader Gopal Kuttar, BJP leaders Harikrishna Bantwal, Jagadish Shenava, Mohandas

Swamiji of Sridhama Manila were among those who met the DC.