VHP seeks judicial probe into Soujanya’s murder

Mangaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the State government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the rape and murder of 17-year-old Soujanya in Belthangady in 2011.

Talking to reporters in Belthangady on Wednesday, VHP State President M.B. Puranik said the case has already been investigated by the Karnataka police and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The lone accused Santosh Rao was acquitted by the special children’s court in Bengaluru, in June.

“We urge the State government to get the case reinvestigated by a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge,” he said.

The VHP is with the family of Soujanya and wants the real accused to be booked.

“Dharmasthala is known as the land of justice and peace and not finding the real accused of this murder is a black mark on the democractic system we live in,” Puranik said.

VHP State Secretary Sharan Pumpwell said judicial inquiry should look into officers involved in the investigation so far and recommend action against the erring officers as has been mentioned by the special court in its judgement.

The VHP activists will hold prayers across temples and other places of worship across Dakshina Kannada on August 7 seeking justice for Soujanya and her family members.

Cautioning groups against maligning the image of Dharmasthala Kshetra by using Soujanya murder case, Puranik said the VHP will not tolerate baseless statements linking the kshetra to the murder.

“At all costs, the VHP will defend the sshetra, its heritage and values,” he said.

