VHP to increase Bajrang Dal units in state – Sharan Pumpwell

Mangaluru: Even when the Congress government in Karnataka is planning to ban the Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is gearing up to increase the number of its saffron youth wing branches from 2,000 to 5,000 in the state.

VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha unit joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell told the media on Thursday, that a ‘Shourya Jagaran Rath Yatra’ will be organised to form new units of the Bajrang Dal in all districts, and thereby unite youths across the state. The rath yatra, to be flagged off at Chitradurga on September 25, will traverse through Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur, Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Sullia, Puttur and Mangaluru, and it will conclude with a mass Hindu Samajotsava in Udupi on October 10.

“A public meeting will be held at Kadri Maidan in Mangaluru on October 9. Orator Chakravarti Sulibele is likely to deliver a talk,” he said.

“The Sanatan Dharma continues to remain safe only because of the sacrifices of our predecessors. To commemorate the sacrifices of lakhs of Hindu leaders, who dedicated their lives for Sanatan Dharma, we have organised this rath yatra. Our aim is to make the power of youth the strength of the nation. We already have 2,000 units of Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, and our aim is to increase the number by 5,000 before the next Sri Krishna Janmashtami, which also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the VHP,” Sharan said.

Stressing the need for protection of the Hindu dharma, he said that ‘Love Jihad’, religious conversion and cow slaughter should be stopped completely.

“The rath yatra will motivate youths to dedicate their life to the nation, by creating awareness about Hindu leaders, who sacrificed their lives for Sanatan Dharma. There is a need for dissociation of the young generation from the influence of Western culture, and make them follow Hindu dharma. The rath yatra also aims at protecting cows, temples asnd religious shrines, and thereby preserve harmony in society,” he said.

