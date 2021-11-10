Spread the love



















Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar to be next Indian Navy chief



New Delhi: Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently the Western Naval Command chief, was on Tuesday named the next Indian Navy chief.

Incumbent, Admiral Karambir Singh will retire from service on November 30.

Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar was commissioned into the Navy’s Executive Branch on January 1, 1983.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, and instructional appointments.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar’s sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided missile destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also commanded Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, the Army War College, Mhow, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).

