Vice-President Naidu to visit Bengaluru on Dec 29



Bengaluru: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu would arrive in Bengaluru on December 29 on a 3-day official visit, said an official on Thursday.

“On arrival in the city on December 29, Naidu will visit the Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (Crest) at Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district,” said the official in a statement here.

Located 35km east of this tech hub, the state-run Crest houses the control room for the remote operation of the 2-metre Himalayan Chandra telescope of the city-based state-run Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) at Hanle in Ladakh.

The centre also has the MGK Menon laboratory for spaces sciences, with facility for integration and calibration of space payloads.

The lab is also equipped for test and space qualification of components.

The sprawling hosts the large optics fabrication facility for grinding and polishing 80 segments of the 30-metre telescope, an international project in which India is a partner.

During his visit, Naidu will stay at Raj Bhavan in the city centre and leave for Chennai on December 31.