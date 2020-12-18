Spread the love



















Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah urges all stakeholders to ensure credible Journalism

Manipal: The Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu opined there is an urgent need for the revival of media to uphold the ethos of journalism.

Delivering the 6th M V Kamath Endowment Lecture here organized by Manipal Institute of Academy (MIC), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the vice president said that the major concern in the field of journalism is the missing values in the urge of gaining mileage.

Elaborating over the historical significance of the journalism, Naidu said he is disheartened over the fate of journalism today. The responsibility of the media lies in bridging the gap between the government and people, with an analytical approach supported by evidence. Sadly, the current journalism is far beyond the ethical expectations and the line between the news and fake news is becoming thin and blurry. The advent of innovative technological revolution has made the rivalry intense thereby leading towards sensationalism and exaggeration.

The vice president said the paid news, declining in values and profit agenda in the media scenario is highly disturbing.

Emphasizing on the freedom of the press, Naidu said that the freedom of the press is inevitable. However, freedom comes with responsibilities, which should be executed on priority. The mushrooming of news media organisations has resulted in declining values. Quoting the recent propaganda techniques followed in the suicide case of film actor, Naidu said that is disturbing to observe media playing the role of crusader for wrong reasons. He stressed on the need for serious thoughts enabling print media with a better share of revenue in order the sanctity of the legacy media. He added that the very idea of news gathering is devalued. He mentioned news and views should always remain apart.

The vice president loaded heaps of praise on late M V Kamath, who remains the testimony for several remarkable milestones in the history of pre and post-independent India. He termed him as an iconic personality with true values, who created his own charisma.

MAHE, Pro-Chancellor, Dr H S Ballal shared his rapport with the former journalist and MIC honorary director, late M V Kamath. MIC, Director, Dr Padma Rani delivered the welcome address on the occasion.



