Vicky Kaushal: ‘Bijli’ is the first time ever that I’m dancing so much on screen

The first dance number titled ‘Bijli’ featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is out. The actor said that this is the first time he danced so much on screen.



Written by Vayu and composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar, ‘Bijli’ is sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin-Jigar.

Talking about the song, Vicky said: “Honestly, this is the first time ever that I am dancing so much on screen. I had absolute fun to explore this side of me and trust me, Bijli is just a jhalak (glimpse); my fans will see a lot of dancing from me in this film. It was fun to share the dance floor with Kiara, she is an amazing co-star and a great dancer herself.”

“I love the desi vibe of the song and Ganesh master’s choreography with Mika paaji, Neha and Sachin-Jigar’s vocals take the song a notch higher. I am in love with the song and hope my fans will also give it and the film all their love. It was fun to share the dance floor with Kiara, she is one of my favourite co-stars.”

Kiara Advani added that this is the first time she has shot for such a masala song.

“I have never been seen in an avatar like this before. I loved my Kolhapuri look for Bijli. It was my dream to be choreographed by Ganesh master ji, he has presented me and choreographed the dance for me in a way that will be very new for my audience.”

“I had a blast shooting for this song with Vicky, we rehearsed a lot before shooting it. There was an infectious energy on set, everyone had their A-game on. Bijli is a full-on dance song, it is super catchy and will make you dance every time you hear it.”

Singer Mika Singh said he is happy to have sung this beautiful dance number.

“It is always a pleasure to work on Sachin-Jigar’s composition. The song has a desi essence, and the tune is extremely catchy. A big thumbs-up to the entire music team who have created this song. Kiara and Vicky make it look more glamourous.”

Neha Kakkar also shared her experience said that every time she sings ‘Bijli’, she cannot stop moving to its beats.

“The melody is infectious. This song will definitely be a dance number that everyone is going to love. I thank Sachin-Jigar and Vayu for creating this beauty and giving me the opportunity to sing it.”

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared their experience with this song.

“We hope that Bijli will be a favourite song in your playlist. Sticking to the theme, we have kept the Maharashtrain desi beats to the song. Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh have done a fabulous job with the vocals and Vicky and Kiara are super amazing. We thank Shashank for giving us the creative freedom to create Bijli. It is out now for the fans to show their love.”

Director Shashank Khaitan called ‘Bijli’ the ultimate dance number.

“I am super excited that we are releasing Bijli as the first track from our film Govinda Naam Mera. This song is an ultimate dance number with an unparalleled energy. The album has some great tracks that are coming your way very soon. I hope that Bijli gives you the right current to electrify your dance moves.”