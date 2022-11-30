Vicky, Kiara share their experience of shooting for ‘Bana Sharabi’

Mumbai: After the dance number, ‘Bijli’, the makers of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ have released another romantic track, ‘Bana Sharabi’ featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The Bollywood stars talk about their latest track sung by Jubin Nautiyal, lyrics, and composition by Tanishk Bagchi.

Vicky says: “‘Bana Sharabi’ is that beautiful and soothing melody which makes you want to hear it on a loop. While shooting as well, Kiara and I enjoyed listening to the song so much. Jubin and Tanishk have sung this beautiful composition, making it magical. I hope that as much as the listeners have appreciated ‘Bijli’, they should now get ready to fall in love with ‘Bana Sharabi’ and the upcoming songs from the album as well.”

Kiara also has fun while shooting for the romantic composition with Vicky and she has all hopes from the track that the audience will enjoy listening to it.

Kiara adds: “Bana Sharabi is a special song, it has such a vibrant and contemporary feel to it. Tanishk’s composition and writing for the song along with Jubin’s voice have made it what it is now, the ideal love ballad that everyone is going to love! I truly hope our fans love it as much as we do.”

Jubin, who collaborated with Tanishk for the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ is quite happy to again come on board along with him.

“After collaborating with Tanishk on ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, the special song that continues to live on in people’s hearts, ‘Bana Sharabi’ is our latest track to share with those who comprehend the modern definition of love. It is a soothing bliss to enjoy and dedicate to your loved one.”

Tanishk also agrees with Jubin and adds: “Both Jubin and I were truly excited to work on this song post our success on ‘Raatan Lambiyan’. Even though the thoughts for making both the songs were different but the genre kept us on our toes for ‘Bana Sharabi’. The Sufi lyrics add the most appealing tone to Jubin’s voice. Vicky and Kiara’s new jodi also makes the song stand out beautifully on screen and takes it up a notch. I would like to express our gratitude to Shashank (Khaitan) for letting us create this love song.”