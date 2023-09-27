Victim loses Rs 10.5 lakh to part-time online task scam

Mangaluru: A person allegedly lost Rs 10.5 lakh, after responding to a WhatsApp message on July 23.

A miscreant claiming to be a representative of a company promised 30% returns for deposits and part-time tasks performed every day. The victim was added to a group called Social Wavelength Digital Marketing on Telegram app and allegedly transferred Rs 10.5 lakh in phases.

When the company failed to return the money deposited or the promised returns, the victim approached police and a case was registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Conned by online job offer

A complainant has reportedly lost Rs 3.4 lakh after responding to a message for an online job as a tutor.

According to police, the victim is working as a private tutor and received an email about a job opportunity with an educational technology company. The victim was then informed about the selection as a chemistry tutor. For this, the complainant was asked to pay registration and other fees. Accordingly, between July 11 and July 21, in phases, the victim paid Rs 3.4 lakh through online transactions

