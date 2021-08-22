Video of a Elderly Lady Ragpicker from Bengaluru Gone Viral has Caught Netizens’ Attention

Spread the love



















Video of a Elderly Lady Ragpicker named Cecilia Margaret Lawrence from Bengaluru Gone Viral has Caught Netizens’ Attention. When asked by the video maker whether she is alone, Margaret replies by taking out a picture of Mother Mary/Lord Jesus and says, “You call this alone? Lord is my companion and I am not alone

Bengaluru: Ä elderly Bengaluru ragpicker speaks fluent English in viral video. So inspiring, says the Internet. The video was shared on Instagram by Shachina Heggar, a Bengalurean. A video of a ragpicker from Bengaluru has caught the netizens’ attention. Why, you may ask? The woman identified as Cecilia Margaret Lawrence can be seen speaking fluent English in the video.

Ms Heggar came across Cecilia on the streets of Bengaluru recently. Sachina spoke to the lady when she was picking the waste from the streets of Sadashiva Nagar in Bengaluru. She was baffled when the lady started singing in between the conversation. She shared two videos from the meeting on Instagram. In one of the videos, she can be seen introducing herself and singing praises for God. When Heggar asks Cecelia if she is alone, she promptly takes out a picture of Mother Mary and shows it to her and says, “You call this alone?” She also talks about living in Japan for six-seven years and more.

“Stories are always around you. All you need to do is just stop and look around. Some beautiful and some painful, but hey, what’s life without a few flowers …I want to get in touch with this lady, amazingly with wonderful vigour and dynamism. If any of you come across the lady, please get in touch with us (sic),” Shachina Heggar wrote while sharing the video.

The elderly woman seen speaking clear and fluent English, has become viral. Social media users are taken aback by the confidence and pronunciation of the lady. The style with which Margaret rendered the song surprised Sachina. She says that stories are always around us but to take notice, one has to stop and look around. “Some of the stories are beautiful while some are tragic. What is life without some flowers? I want to be in touch with this lady

In another video, Sachina has described this lady as an actress. This video has gone viral in the social media and internet users are overawed by the lady’s singing, command over English and style of speaking. One of them commented that this is inspirational. “I like the way she said she was not alone. May god bless her and you,” he said. Another one said after watching the video, he learnt a new lesson that no one should be assessed from their outward appearances. “Everyone has a past and something keeps happening in their lives,” he commented. Some users said that Cecilia visits Holy Ghost Church Bengaluru every Sunday without fail.

