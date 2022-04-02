Video of BJP MLA sitting on SHO’s chair in Bihar police station goes viral

Patna: A video of BJP MLA Murari Mohan Jha sitting on SHO’s chair in Keoti police station in Bihar’s Darbhanga district and demanding the case dairy has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, Jha went to the police station on receiving a complaint that two youths were allegedly assaulted by the SHO. He wanted to examine the cases registered in the dairy.

In the video, the politician is seen sitting on the SHO’s chair and demanding a station diary from the officer. He is also seen shouting at the officers to call the station manager (Munsi) before him.

Shiv Kumar Yadav, the SHO, however, has denied the assault charges. He said that neither he nor any of the cops of his police station have beaten anyone.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar government for letting the BJP lawmaker occupy the chair of SHO and shouted at him in the police station.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likes interference. The BJP MLA domineeringly sits in the chair of SHO and demands for the case diary. He wants to take his share from the police officials who earned through the nexus of criminals and mafias. The police department comes under the chief minister,” he tweeted.

“In Bihar, NDA is running a circus, not Sarkar (Government),” Tejashwi further tweeted.