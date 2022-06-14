Video of Man Stealing Cash from a Parked Bus in City goes Viral on Social Media

Mangaluru: CCTV installed inside a private bus has captured footage of a man who had entered the empty bus parked near State Bank bus stop stealing cash has gone viral on social media.

It is learnt that the bus plying between Uppinangady and State Bank bus stand which was parked near State Bank bus stop, was left unattended as the driver and conductor had gone for lunch. A man who entered the bus since there were no passengers took the chance of stealing money from the conductor’s cash bag placed inside the bus.

As per police no complaint was filed in this regard. This incident will teach a lesson to the crew of the bsu not to leave a cash bag in the bus, when they go for tea or lunch. Since no complaint was filed, many are doubting that something fishy could be going on between the driver and conductor.