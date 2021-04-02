Spread the love



















Video shows EVM in Assam BJP MLA’s vehicle: Priyanka asks EC to act



New Delhi/Guwahati: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked the Election Commission (EC) to act ‘decisively” after an EVM was found in the BJP MLAs vehicle in Assam.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Every time there is an election video of private vehicles caught transporting EVM’s show up. Unsurprisingly, they have the following things in common, the vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. The videos are taken as one off incidents and dismissed as aberrations. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers.”

She asked the EC to act in the matter, “The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them. The EC needs to start acting decisively on these complaints and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVM’s needs to be carried out by all national parties.”

After the second phase of polling ended in Assam on Thursday, a video on social media went viral which allegedly showed electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the car of Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul.

The video was tweeted by Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who mentioned that the “situation is tense in Patharkandi” following the incident.

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora retweeted the video and alleged that ‘open loot and rigging of EVMs’ has to stop immediately. He also threatened that “the party would boycott the election if action is not being taken”.

Ripun Bora said, “We expect the Election Commission to take immediate action and explain how this could happen. The Congress party will consider boycotting the election if this open loot and rigging of EVMs does not stop immediately.”