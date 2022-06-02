‘Vidya Nidhi’ Announced Within 4 Hours of Coming to Power- CM Bommai

Moodbidri: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who announced the ‘Vidya Nidhi’ programme for the students from farmers’ families within 4 hours of assuming office as the CM, expressed his happiness on Wednesday to see that the scheme has reached the children from farmers’ families.

Expressing his happiness after interacting with beneficiary students of Alvas’ Educational Institution in Moodbidri, Bommai said, “my enthusiasm has doubled after seeing that the students have benefitted from the scheme.”

Stressing the importance of the youth in progress of the country, Bommai said the rising population was considered a burden earlier. However Prime Minister Modi sees the 130 crore Indians, especially the youth who constitute 46% of the population as the force to take the country ahead.

The toiling farmers are scripting the destiny of the nation. But the farmers are in distress. Farmers’ children too should attain good education and economic empowerment. The Vidya Nidhi scheme has been launched with this objective, Bommai said.

Ministers Govind Karjol, R Ashok, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others were present.

“I will use the scholarship to realise my father’s dream”

“My father sacrificed his dreams to provide a good education for me. I will use the scholarship to fulfill his dream,” said an emotional Bhavana, a student of Excellent PU College in Moodbidri and a beneficiary of the ‘Vidya Nidhi’ scholarship scheme/

Participating in an interactive programme of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with beneficiaries of the Vidya Nidhi scheme, Bhavana requested the CM to provide training facilities for those seeking to appear for various competitive exams.

Replying to the request Bommai said, ‘Mukhyamantri Margadarshini’, an app based programme to provide training for various competitive exams is being implemented. One round talks in this regard has been held with the BYJU’s.

Another student of the same college Vidyashree said that she is using the scholarship amount to buy the textbooks and wants to utilise the remaining amount to pay the NEET fee. Expressing his happiness Bommai announced that a new programme to help the students appearing for various competitive exams would be formulated soon.

Rakshita, a student of Sahyadri Engineering College in Mangaluru narrated her pleasant experience that she did not even know that she had received the scholarship as she had not even applied for it. “I will use the amount in a judicious way to reduce the economic burden of my parents,” she said.

Royson D’Souza and a few other students admitted that the scholarship has helped them as it is in addition to other scholarships they receive. Nishmita, a student of Ujire Polytechnic spent the amount for her project report.

Manjunath, a student of KPT Polytechnic urged the Chief Minister to improve the facilities at his polytechnic and Bommai pointed out that a project to upgrade the polytechnics in the state has been taken up.