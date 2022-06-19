Vidyut Jamwal surprises fan by offering her a luxury car ride



Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jamwal, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action film ‘Khuda Hafiz 2′, won Netizens’ heart when he offered a ride on his Aston Martin DB9 to one of his diehard fans.

During the promotions of the film, as the actor arrived in his Rs 1.9-crore car and was posing for the paps, a fan rushed towards him and expressed her feelings for him. Jamwal greeted her nicely, acknowledged her feelings, hugged her, and then as a kind gesture, he asked her to hop on to his car for a ride.

The video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, shows a long-haired Vidyut wearing loose pants, green T-shirt and sunglasses. The actor smiled for the cameras as he escorted the young woman to the car and zoomed past the paps. Netizens praised the actor;s gesture and collectively said that he has a heart of gold.