Views Expressed by KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor on the Budget 2022-23

Mangaluru: The cost of Logistics in India is around 14% of the GDP compared to the global average of approximately 8 per cent. If the Government and the industry can reduce this cost, it will improve profitability for business, and India would be competitive in the International Markets. The Union Budget of 2022 has proposed a big spending push of Rs. 20,000 crore for logistics sector with contracts for 4 multimodal logistics parks in PPP mode, 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals in next 3 years, National Highway expansion for 25,000 kms in 2022-23 and Unified Logistics Interface program for JIT (Just in Time) Inventory Management. While welcoming this initiative KCCI, hopes that such spending will also include fund allocation for better connectivity between Mangalore and Bengaluru.

Railways has not been kept behind with plans for 400 new Vande Bharat Trains, one station, one product for local business and supporting small farmers. At KCCI, we welcome, e-initiatives taken including the Digital Rupee, E-passport and Unified Logistics Interface, Digital University and PM E-Vidya, We also welcome the various business friendly steps including extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, Battery Swapping Policy,

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For KANARA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

SHASHIDHAR PAI MAROOR