Vigilance Awareness Week Inauguration at MRPL



Mangaluru: MRPL is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 26 th October to 1 st November 2021 with the theme “Independent India at 75: Self Reliance with Integrity”. The inaugural ceremony of the Vigilance Awareness Week was held on 26 th October 2021 at 11am. In front of Administration building M Venkatesh, Managing Director, Smt Pomila Jaspal Director – Finance, Sanjay Verma, Director – Refinery and Rajeev Kushwah ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer of MRPL inaugurated the programme by lighting of the lamp along with ED (Refinery) M Elango and ED(Projects) B H V Prasad.

After the formal inauguration, the Integrity Pledge was administered to the employees. The Integrity Pledge was administered in Kannada by the Managing Director, in English by Director-Finance and in Hindi by Director-Refinery. Programme was conducted with strict compliance to Covid-19 guidelines. Employees from other departments administered the pledge from their respective work location.

During the Program, PIDPI Awareness booklet was released for creating awareness on PIDPI (Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer) resolution. All the common queries and doubts on PIDPI are addressed in this booklet. CVO-MRPL briefed gathering on the PIDPI resolution. He explained to the gathering that under this resolution, the identity of the complainant is kept secret and therefore the complainant is protected from any victimization for making complaints.

MD of MRPL gave his message and stressed upon the importance of honesty and integrity in both the personal and professional life. He said that being vigilant helps to keep the company and the nation on the path of progress. He encouraged all the employees to contribute to the development of the nation being vigilant and through participation.

A short movie on the theme ‘Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity’ was released on this occasion for creating awareness on PIDPI resolution and Integrity. Lakshmeesha, GM –Vigilance compered the programme.

