Vignesh Shivan thanks cast, crew ahead of ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ release



Chennai: Director Vignesh Shivan has thanked the cast and crew of his romantic comedy ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ on the eve of the film’s release worldwide on Friday.

Taking to social media, Vignesh Shivan wrote a post to first thank his three lead actors – Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha.

He said, “‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ from tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of actor Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as Kanmani and the sparkling Samantha as Khatija!

“I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments ! This experience will stay wit me for a long time!”

He then went on thank his assistant directors team.

He said, “My team ! Starting from Senthil anna� the best set of Assistant Directors I’ve ever had! .. Thank you guys for giving your best ! Your 100 per cent ! Staying together through thick & thin. It’s a team that always sets the mood for any work! You guys were so good to me ! Thank you forever.”

