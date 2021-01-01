Spread the love



















VIII, IX & X Std Students Back to School Today in Mangaluru, Strictly under Covid-19 Protocols

Mangaluru: A bunch of schools in the City opened their doors for students of VIIth, IXth and Xth standard on Friday, 1 January 2021 at 10 am. At St Aloysius High School the Xth standard students were allowed to enter their classes at 10 am, with classes ending at 12.30 pm – while students of VIIth and IXth were allowed to school in the afternoon. The school did adhere to Covid-19 protocols and ensured the safety of the children. The school had taken measures to clean up and sanitise classrooms and school premises. While many students were happy to be back in classrooms amidst their classmates, few others prefer to have their classes online. Some were seen with smiley faces, others were moody.

The school had a thermal scanner to check the temperature. Even the RT-PCR test was compulsory for all teachers and non-teaching school staff in schools, and it was arranged at all primary health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals and Wenlock Hospital. As per DC’s order, attendance was not compulsory, but students coming to the school had to obtain written consent from their parents and that had to be submitted to the school head. All the officials in charge of the department of public instruction have been instructed to visit and supervise all the schools in the district from 1 January to January 8.

Schools in the meanwhile are adopting the wait and watch policy and are finding ways to deal with the micromanagement that comes with reopening with a whole new set of rules. State Board schools are trying to crunch in the entire syllabus in the 120-plus days of classes that they are expected to hold before board examinations take place, and teachers are excited to have students back, said members of the teaching community, especially as online classes have been ineffective.

Meantime, president of Karnataka State High school Association, H K Manjunath speaking to the media said that attendance of 80% was expected after parents of aided and government schools expressed a positive attitude in a recent meeting. Fr Gerald Furtado-the Headmaster of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The attendance of students attending class after a long break has been very good. We never expected such a good response on the first day, but it has been great and nice to see our students back in their classrooms. Teachers have been instructed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols for the safety of the students. We have also instructed the rules and regulations of the pandemic, and the students have been following them strictly without any hesitation”.

It is learnt that a bunch of CBSE schools are yet to open, and many are expected to open on 4 January, after getting the consent from the parents and all the pre-Covid-19 health checks done.