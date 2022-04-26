Vijay hosts a dinner for ‘Beast’ team, director Nelson Dilipkumar pens heartfelt note



Chennai: Director Nelson Dilipkumar has penned a heartfelt letter, thanking actor Vijay for hosting a dinner party for the entire team of ‘Beast’.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nelson said, “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team.

“I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir.

“Thank you Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity and bringing this film together.

“All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking barriers and showering us with love and support. As always, you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!”