Vijay Kumar Kodialbail Team Performs ‘Shivadoothe Gulige’ in Dubai

UAE: ‘Shivadoothe Gulige’ penned and directed by Vijay Kumar Kodialbail, was successfully presented to a jam-packed 5000-plus audience at two back-to-back shows on 19th March 2023 at the Ice Rink, Al-Nasr Leisure Land to mark their 423rd & 424th shows, First and second shows outside India.

‘Shivadoothe Gulige’ began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the guests and sponsors. Further same time Vijay Kumar Kodialbail was felicitated and awarded Taulava Ranga Chanakye by the organising committee.

‘Shivadoothe Gulige’ is acclaimed for its powerful acting, vibrant stage settings, and effective use of sound and technicality. Further voice of Pardana, Hailing and narrating the significance of Daiva along with the Niagara sound created divine feelings and most of the spectators felt that they are in Tulunadu, such a deep impact on mass gatherings.

The entire team of “Shivdoothe Gulige” brilliantly performed every character justifying and involving throughout the play.

Hence definitely, “Shivdoothe Gulige” will rule many more years in minds of Tuluvas and create new history in UAE.

The organization committee consisted of Harish Bangera, Dinesh Kottinja, Rajesh kuttar, Prakash Pakkala, Girish Narayana and San Poojary. Their efforts finally resulted in the huge success of ‘Shivdoothe Gulige’ and created history.

Rajesh Kuthar welcomed the gathering and noted anchor Dr Priya Harish Shetty from Namma Kudla compered the programme.

