Vijay Kumar Kodialbail’s ‘Shivadoothe Gulige’ to be staged in Dubai on March 19

UAE: ‘Shivdoothe Gulige’, a new sensational and most promising drama penned and directed by Vijay Kumar Shetty Kodialbail, a well-known drama and film director and producer of Tulunadu to be staged in Dubai on March 19.

After successfully playing 400 shows throughout India in Tulu and Kannada languages and a huge demand to play the same drama in Malayalam and Marathi languages show the significance and impact of this drama.

This drama is acclaimed for powerful acting, vibrant stage settings, and effective use of sound and technicality. All this has made drama lovers not miss the chance to watch this drama more than once.

Hence talented actor Swaraj Shetty, who was in the main role of Guliga was the main attraction of drama for his magnificent acting skills. For his outstanding performance later he got an opportunity to get a role in the divine blockbuster movie Kantara, which has been a turning point for Swaraj Shetty with huge success and fame overnight.

It’s great news for all drama lovers and enthusiasts for experiencing one of the legendary dramas of the century in Dubai on 19th March 2023 at Al Nasr Leisureland, Dubai. The organisers have made all arrangements to bring the entire team of Shivadoothe Gulige to perform two shows on the same day to enthral the mega drama lovers and spectators.

The brochure and ticket release function was held in Dubai recently.

Rajesh Kutthar compered the programme, and Girish Narayana welcomed the gathering.

Sarvotham Shetty, Praveen Kumar Vakwadi, Daya Kirodian, Sathish Poojari, Prabhakar Suvarna, Noel D Almeda, Vishwanath Shetty, Dhanajaya Shettigar, Balakrishna Salian, Gunasheel Shetty, Premnath Shetty, Tharanath Rai, and Shashidhar Nagarajappa were present on the dais.

Harish Bangera has requested all the community leaders and drama lovers to extend their support for this mega event and help to preserve the culture and tradition.

