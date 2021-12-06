VIJAY SHRANKHALA ! Honouring The Martyrs-Veterans & Felicitating NoK of 1971 Indo-Pak War

VIJAY SHRANKHALA ! Honouring The Martyrs-Veterans & also Felicitating the Next of Kin (NoK) of 1971 Indo-Pak War, at a programme held at War Memorial Park, Kadri, Mangaluru on Monday, 6 December 2021 at 11 am

Mangaluru: 2021 marks the Golden Jubilee year of the 1971 Indo – Pak War. Pakistan was inflicted the most crushing defeat suffered by any country in recent military history along with the creation of Bangladesh which changed the course of history of the sub-continent. As the nation celebrates the 50 th Anniversary of this momentous Victory, ‘Azadi ki Vijay Shrankhla aur Sanskriti Yon ka Mahasangam’ is a unique way of remembering and honouring the martyrs ; veterans; felicitating the Next of Kin and inspiring the next generation of our great nation. This endeavour of our Great Nation recognises, recounts and felicitates the martyrs, gallantry awardees and veterans of the ’71 War, all over the country, in a lead up to the 16 th December Vijay Diwas.

On 6 December, Mangalore Group NCC organised a ‘Wreath Laying Ceremony’ at the Kadri War Memorial. The ceremony was conducted by 18 Karnataka Battalion NCC, under Col Nitin Bhide. Nearly 200 NCC Cadets from the city were in attendance, including NCC Army Wing from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru under leadership of Shakinraj, in-charge of NCC Army Wing at SAC. The solemn ceremony witnessed three Next of Kin of the Gallantry Award recipients and a 98-year-old Gallantry Awardee himself laying Wreath in memory of the martyrs.

Col Nitin Bhide, Commanding Officer, 18 Kar Bn NCC

The Wreath Laying ceremony was followed by felicitation of the Gallantry Awardee and their NOK. Smt Anandi Martis, W/O Cdr George Martis, VrC, NM*, Capt Vasanthi Rebello (Retd), W/O Cdr Vernon Francies Rebello NM, Smt Edina Hemlatha Soans, W/O Lt Cdr Herbert Soans, NM, VSM and MWO Harekal Lakshmana, M-in-D (Retd) were felicitated by Brig I N Rai (Retd).

BRIG I N RAI

Col Nitin Bhide, Commanding Officer, 18 Kar Bn NCC, and on behalf of Col A K Sharma, Group Commander, Mangaluru Group NCC and All Ranks of the Group, extended heartiest Congratulations on the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo – Pak War. He said, “Today, on this joyous and yet solemn occasion, we have gathered here to honour the martyrs, felicitate the Gallantry Awardees and their Next Of Kin and express our Nation’s collective gratitude to the Veterans of the War. This is an endeavour of the grateful nation in the on-going Vijay Shrankhla, being organised all over our great country, leading towards the Vijay Diwas on 16 th December”

“From our district, we have five gallantry award winners and ten veterans of the war. We are indeed honoured to have amongst us two Veer Naris of the gallantry awardees and one gallantry awardee, if I may add on a lighter note, all of 98 years young and 8 veterans of the war. Way back in 1971, all the armed forces men, across our nation, imbibed Lord Krishna’s advice to the then reluctant combatant Arjuna – Hatova prapsyasi swargam; Jitvava Bhokshase Mahim; Tasmat Uttishtha Kaunteya; Yuddhaya Krutha Nischayacha. Slain you shall attain heaven; victorious, enjoy the earth; rise o son of Kunti; Into battle with resolve” added Col Bhide.

Brig I N Rai, felicitated the Gallantry Awardee and the NOK. Smt Anandi Martis, wife of Cdr George Martis VrC, NM* Operation Savage. During the operations against Pakistan in December 1971, Lt Cdr George Martis was the leader of the Naval Force, which operated off the coast of the enemy-held territories in Bangladesh. He was called upon to operate his\ unit inside enemy-held territory to provide information and damage enemy gunboats and ships in harbours. He led his team into various enemy held ports and managed to supply useful information to the Navy. He was also responsible for causing serious damage to enemy gunboats and ships. Throughout, Lt Cdr Martis displayed gallantry, leadership and devotion to duty of the highest order. Cdr George Martis, was already in receipt of NM for gallantry before the war, received a VrC during the ’71 war and was conferred a NM for subsequent action. For further exploits of the Officer and details of the action in 1971, you may read the book Operation X by Capt MNR Samant, MVC; Sandeep Unnithan of India Today Group. A road in close vicinity of this

Memorial has also been named after him.

Capt Vasanthi Rebello (Retd), wife of Cdr Vernon Francis Rebello NM

Honouring Capt Vasanthi Rebello (Retd), wife of Cdr Vernon Francis Rebello NM : The award was conferred on him for conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty in face of the enemy, in the highest traditions of the Armed Forces. In fact, the then Vice Chief of Naval Staff, had cited Cdr Vernon Francis Rebello for the successful landings at Cox’s Bazar and had endorsed the recognition of the professional ability of Cdr Vernon Francis Rebello NM.

Ms Priyanka Soans, daughter of Lt Cdr Herbert Soans, NM, VSM

Next was honouring Ms Priyanka Soans, daughter of Lt Cdr Herbert Soans, NM, VSM : An already decorated Officer during a ship rescue mission in which Lt Cdr Herbert Soans personally led his team in rescuing all hands on S S Mariviki in distress. In this operation Lt Cdr Herbert Soans displayed determination, leadership and devotion to duty in keeping with the best traditions of the service. During the 1971 War, Lt Cdr Herbert Soans NM brought to bear all his professional acumen, dedication and devotion to duty to the task at hand. For his service during the War, he was conferred the Vishisht Seva Medal.

98-year-old MWO Harekal Lakshmana

98-year-old MWO Harekal Lakshmana was honoured next : . Under the orders of the President of the Republic of India, the mention of 43598 Warrant Officer Harekal Lakshmana’s name in a despatch by the Chief of Air Staff was published in the Gazette of India on 01 st July 1972. For his gallant and meritorious duty during the war his name was mentioned in despatches.

Brig Rai has been a witness to the war on the western front, all of 22 and in the prime of his youth he had left his birth place and was fighting an enemy 2700 km away. The best suited soldier in our midst to inspire the serving personnel and the future generation in the form of the NCC cadets. Brig I N Rai, himself a veteran of the War, in his address to the gathering recounted the heroic exploits of the Armed Forces in the ‘71 War. The NCC Cadets and the audience listened in rapt attention as he recounted his harrowing experience on the night of 11 th December 1971.

Brig Rai added, “This is indeed a memorable ceremony, to honour our brave soldiers and fallen heroes and also to commemorate the 50th year/Swarnam Vijay Diwas. This was made possible due to the heroic deeds, fought with sacrifice, Courage and Bravery by 1426 who were Killed and 3600 Wounded -these men dared to bite the bullet and stare into the eyes of death. We were part of the history which created a new nation-Bangladesh. I have mixed feelings-tasted victory, with hard fought and ferocious battle, and bitter sweet, with 42 soldiers killed and 86 wounded. Compliments to Col Bhide and his team for this memorable ceremony.Let us not let these sacrifices go to waste. Let us join hands to make the nation stronger. Ä Nation that forgets the past has no future. God bless us all. Jai Hind”

Undoubtedly, many cadets will be inspired to take up a career in the Armed Forces because of his inspiring speech. The Ceremony was also attended by prominent Ex Service Men, Armed Forces serving personnel and heads of various institutions, NCC Cadets and their Associate NCC Officers.