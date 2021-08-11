Spread the love



















Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED



Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan got a shocker when the High Court on Wednesday stayed the judicial probe ordered by him against ED officials who allegedly pressurized two prime accused in the gold smuggling case to confess against Vijayan.

It was the ED which approached the court against the probe and the court while staying it asked to send notices to all the parties and posted the case for further hearing on a latter day.

The ED in its petition had said that Vijayan has violated his official position by ordering this judicial probe and the Kerala government has no right to do so.

Even though the probe was announced during the fag end of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, the orders appointing Justice (rtd) V.K. Mohan came out after Vijayan retained power in the April 6 assembly polls, but before he was sworn in a second time on May 20 this year.

The Commission got its act together and had given an advertisement asking those who want to give a statement can do so.

The BJP had already expressed concern in the manner in which Vijayan had gone ahead to appoint a Commission, which they termed an attack on the federal structure.

