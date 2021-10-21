Spread the love



















Vijayan has to come out from ring of flatterers: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to come out of the ring of flatterers who are mere sycophants.

“He is surrounded by a group of flatterers and all knows that Vijayan does not like criticism. Anyone who does that is branded as ‘anti-national’ or someone who has no love for the state. He is just what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is,” said Satheesan.

He said this to the media after he came under attack from Vijayan on Wednesday after Satheesan slammed the irresponsible manner in which the Kerala government tackled the floods which left 42 dead in the state last week.

Satheesan reiterated that the Vijayan government has turned out to be an abject failure and failed to even act when the IMD had clearly issued a warning on October 12 itself.

“It’s most unfortunate that this is the fourth year in succession that Kerala has witnessed the fury of rains and floods. Still, a state like Kerala which boasts of several things does not have a fool proof system to act at the time when calamity strikes. We are told that at some places rescue and relief operations began a day later after tragedy struck,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan soon after the floods hit the state especially in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, slammed Vijayan and pointed out that the State Disaster Management Authority has turned out to be the biggest disaster and it was this statement which irked Vijayan who took on Satheesan and belittled his frequent statements, which is nothing but negativity and no constructive criticism ever comes from him.

“This is happening and nothing constructive is taking place because, those surrounding him are afraid to advice him in the right manner, for fear of getting his wrath. Vijayan has to come out of this group of flatterers,” added Satheesan.

