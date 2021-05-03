Spread the love



















Vijayan mulls Shailaja as Speaker of Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: With Pinarayi Vijayan re-writing electoral history in the state and has now become the tallest leader in the party not just at the state level, but at the national level, none will dare raise a word and the word that has started going around is he will in all likelihood bring in State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja as the new Speaker of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

If that happens, it could well be another feather in the cap of Vijayan, as Shailaja will become the first woman Speaker in the history of the Kerala Legislature.

Shailaja herself wrote into record books by registering the highest margin of victory in the assembly polls when she won the Mattanur assembly seat in her home district- Kannur, with a margin of 60,963 votes.

There have been three women who have donned the role of Deputy Speaker, but no woman has made to the Speaker’s chair and Vijayan through this is expected to win the hearts of women in Kerala.

The party state secretariat and state committee meetings are scheduled in the coming days when the final decision on who all will become ministers and should Shailaja miss out on the Speaker’s post, she is certainly going to get a second term in the health portfolio.