Vijayan’s nephew threatens scribe for giving protest news



Thiruvananthapuram: A local journalist at the home town of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur for the past few days has been jilted when a voice message came to his mobile threatening him of dire consequences for giving news about the protests of the Congress workers demanding resignation of Vijayan.

The threatening message was from C. Sathyan, a lawyer by profession and more importantly the son of Vijayan’s brother.

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, revealed on Tuesday (June 7) that Vijayan, his wife and their daughter were involved in smuggling of gold and currency and since then the Congress and the BJP are up in arms demanding his resignation.

A local journalist K. Sivadasan put out this news on his news portal and according to him after he aired the protests news, he has been worried as the threat came from someone very big.

“The message says that I will be finished and after that I am really worried. I am speaking to my friends and relatives on what to do. The Special Branch police has got in touch with me,” said the jilted Sivadasan.

Meanwhile, Sathyan responded through the media that he did say it and stands by it.

“For people, Vijayan is the Chief Minister, but for us he is a family member,” said Sathyan.