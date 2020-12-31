Spread the love



















Vikas Kumar Transfered, Shashi Kumar New Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Police commissioner Vikas Kumar has been transferred to Bengaluru and Sashikumar has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Mangaluru city here on December 31.

Vikas Kumar took charge as the police commissioner of Mangaluru Commissionerate on June 29, 2020.

Vikas Kumar IPS has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police Karnataka State Reserve Police and Shashi Kumar, IPS has been appointed as the new police commissioner .

ACP Mangaluru South Sub Division Ranjith Kumar Bandaru IPS has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhatkal Sub Division, Uttar Kannada, Karwar and Nikhil B IPS has been promoted.



