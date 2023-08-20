Village Accountant Arrested by Lokayukta Police for Accepting Rs 5K Bribe

Mangaluru: Lokayukta police arrested an Aranthodu Village accountant while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in connection with the clearing of a file. The arrested is Miyasaab Mulla. In his complaint to Lokayukta, the complainant said that he had applied for a document related to 1.35 acres of land at Aranthodu, owned by his late father. The title deed was in the joint name of his mother, sister and himself.

On March 5, 2023, he approached VA and enquired about the status of his file. However, the VA informed us that the file was not available. Subsequently, he visited the Sullia Taluk office on July 24 and inquired with the VA about the anticipated timeline for receiving the no-objection certificate. The VA allegedly told the complainant that it would cost Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000. Initially, the complainant provided an advance payment of Rs 3,000 to the VA. However, when he approached VA with the same need on August 17, the VA demanded Rs 5,000 The Lokayuta caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

