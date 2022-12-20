Village Accountant of Pernankila GP Caught Red-handed While Accepting Bribe

Udupi: The Village accountant of Pernankila Gram Panchayat was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta while accepting a bribe in Udupi here on December 20.

A resident of Pernankila village had applied for regularization of 1.15 acres of land in Survey No. 171/1 of Pernankila village. In this connection, the Village Accountant of Pernankila village Harish N P demanded Rs 10,000 to regularize the land. The applicant informed the Lokayukta about the VA’s demand for money. A case was registered in the Udupi Lokayukta Police Station under Section 7(A) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Amendment Act 2018 for demanding a bribe.

On December 20, the SP of Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangalore, Lakshmi Ganesh K along with other officials caught VA Harish while accepting the bribe.

Under the able guidance of the Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Ganesh K and the able leadership of Udupi Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jayaram D Gowda, the operation was carried out by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalavati K and staff.

VA Harish was taken into custody and the money was confiscated from his possession. The accused will soon be produced before the court.