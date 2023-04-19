Village sarpanch in J&K arrested for alleged rape

A village sarpanch was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.



Police sources said that the accused identified as Ali Muhammad Dar of Rawoocha village was arrested after the Sopore police station received a written complaint from the relatives of the victim.

“An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused and investigations started,” sources said.

