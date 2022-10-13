Vilma Carvalho Felicitated being ‘India’s Oldest Rider’ to Reach Khardungla Pass by Bike

54-year-old Ms Vilma Crasto Carvalho of Kundapur Felicitated being ‘India’s Oldest Rider’ to Reach the 17,982 High ‘Khardungla Pass’ in Ladakh, the World’s Second Highest Motorable pass, by Motorbike

Mangaluru: Setting out for solo or group journeys on motorbikes, and exploring the colourful coronary heart of India has been a pattern these days. In the meantime,54-year-old Vilma Crasto Carvalho of Kundapur has achieved the feat by cycling to the top of the 17,982 ft Khardungla Pass in Ladakh, the world’s 2nd highest motorable pass. Riding on a motorbike she covered a total of nearly 900 km in six days. Last year also Vilma wanted to reach the far end of the Khardungla pass road, but could not accomplish it. This year it was a challenging journey, where a trek through Khardungla pass is very tough and the temperature is almost40 degrees Celsius. Even acidic levels are very low due to elevation, and one cannot stay there for long. Most of the people who trek through the Khardungla Pass are below 40 years of age and in that respect, Vilma has done an extraordinary job at the age of 54.

And as they say, Age is just a number, here we have Vilma achieving her dreams of a motorbike expedition on the world’s second-highest motorable road, the oldest in India to have accomplished this feat. She covered a Himalayan expedition on her motorcycle from ‘Leh to Leh while passing through Khardungla, Nubra, Hunder, Pangong Lake, Tso Moriri and reached Leh. According to her, she rode 900 kilometres in 6 days on the second highest motorable road in the world, and out of 900 kilometres of her journey, 500 kilometres seemed quite a challenging and difficult task given the low oxygen level, road conditions and the terrains. With no Internet or electricity in this terrain, a motorbike expedition seemed quite a challenge, but she did it bravely. During this journey, Vilma was accompanied by her daughter on a four-wheeler, and Vilma says that her daughter is her biggest motivator., and also her son.

While patriarchy did widen its eyes at this revolution, our brave Indian Woman Vilma zoomed ahead with her shoulders erect and head held high, reclaiming her space in this Country with a large population. As an Indian female biker once said, ” your gender does not matter on a bike. All that matters is your confidence” and Vilma proved it through her daring mission, riding solo on a motorbike and accomplishing her dreams. Even though there are thousands of female bike riders in India today inspiring girls and women across the country, their presence has also encouraged feminist campaigns also. And in that respect Vilma is a proud achiever and a role model for young and old female motorbike riders.

VILMA was seen with her Mother Ms Leonala Crasto



Presently residing in Bengaluru, Vilma was born and raised in Kundapur, where she completed her BA from Bhandarkar’s Arts and Science College, and then pursued her MA in political science. In college she was a volleyball player, having played for Mangalore University Team and Karnataka Team, representing the State at National events. She practised riding a motorcycle on the Yezdi Roadking with the help of her brother. In Bengaluru, she started her career as a fitness trainer, then moved on to become a fitness consultant to many multinational companies. At present, she is working as a Corporate Trainer, specialising in Soft Skills. She is a proud mother of two children- Nathan, who is an engineer working for MRN groups as a Communication Consultant; and daughter Cherish, working for Meru Data as a technical writer. Vilma Carvalho was felicitated during the 12th Anniversary Celebration of ‘ Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon’ held at Hotel Maya International, Mangaluru, joined by her relatives and friends. The owner of the Salon, Ms Mercy Veena D’souza praised the efforts and determination put in by Vilma in accomplishing her daring mission. Following are the excerpts from the exclusive interview with Vilma Carvalho :

What really inspired you to be out there on the road? Who was your inspiration behind this adventure? I was always an adventure enthusiast, I did scuba diving a few years back and also a tiger nest trek in Bhutan, one which is considered the toughest trek. A few years back I came across a write-up about a Bollywood actress and also a former Miss India riding to Rohtang Pass along with her father. Then I started researching the Himalayas and wanted to know more about Passes. But by the time I was ready for a Himalayan Tour, BRO (border road organization, a defence department, once which operates at the borders of India) had developed roads on high passes all above 15,000 feet above the sea level. So, by 2021 Khardungla Pass was the highest motorable road in the world. Describe in brief your bike journey. My bike journey started when I bought a bike for my son when he turned 18. Biking became a passion and a sense of freedom for me. I started early morning rides with a couple of former colleagues. To complete my biking passion, I decided to do the one and only Himalayan tour as a solo rider in 2021. When did you shoot up with your first dose of wanderlust? My first dose of wanderlust started when I read about the Bollywood actress, and also when I started doing more and more research about Himalayan Passes. What was it like to ride solo through India as a woman? Riding solo as a woman in India can be very challenging. But also it depends on with whom we are travelling (as I travelled with a team). I was lucky both last year and this year I got very good teams. I feel I travelled with like-minded people. And as the oldest rider in the team, I got lots of respect and care from younger riders. There are instances when I remain at the last of the team while riding, and one rider will always accompany me to make sure I have no trouble. But when I ride in city limits, I do face difficulties, especially when the other riders or drivers know that a lady is on a bike. So I always make sure that I have covered myself well and no one will know my gender. We always follow all the road rules and regulations, carry all the documents of the vehicle and also wear all the riding guards so that we are not at any faults anytime. One of the biggest concerns around solo woman biking is safety. What precautions did you take on the road? The most emotionally painful experience of mine is on the Leh tour. a. When we see BRO clearing the roads for the vehicles to move forward, they hire local labourers to work on-site, who make their cute little kids sit by the roadside in the hot sun or chilled weather without any shelter. But these kids have so much enthusiasm when every vehicle passes they wave at the traveller saying “Juley” (A Ladakhee way of greeting) without any inhibition. I always wish I could do something for these kids, especially for their education. What is the most emotionally painful thing that you’ve seen or experienced on the road? Another emotional experience I would like to share is about abandoned dogs on the high passes. ( I am an animal lover). These dogs run behind us for kilometres hoping that they will get some water and food. If you were to write an autobituary titled, “Her life, according to Vilma”, what would that be? “Her life, according to Vilma ” would be like following your dream and living your life to the fullest. (Should not have any regrets on our deathbed.) What was it like as a mother taking care of two children, and simultaneously bike riding and adventures as hobbies? Being a mother of two children and biking and going on adventure trips is not that difficult. I consider myself a very organized person. I start my day very early and it is one of the seven habits of successful people. The productivity of any person is more during the early hours of the day. I always have a to-do list for the day and I work accordingly whether it is my profession or hobby. I try to keep myself busy in some activities or other, it can be biking, baking or even gardening or grooming my pet. When children were small and when they needed me I was always there for them. What are the Three ‘must-haves’ on a solo biking trip? The three must haves’ for solo biking are: a) Proper riding gadgets like, a riding jacket, knee, elbow guards, hand gloves, helmet, Balaklava and riding glasses; b) carry smaller backpacks with water and dry fruits, and c) vehicle documents and insurance. What was your most interesting experience during this journey? An interesting experience during my tour was the respect I gained from my fellow riders and also from defence personnel. What has been the scariest moment of your ride and how did you overcome it? The scariest moment was while riding uphill towards Pangong Lake and I remained as a tail-ender, with no one to follow and no one to depend on and moreover no network to make sure whether I am on the right way. Deep valley next to me and a narrow road. Here one needs to only focus on the road ahead of you. Only my meditation helped me here. But whenever we see our Indian National Flag we know that we are on the right path. Based on your experience, which is the best road to ride on in India? Best road for riders: a) For smooth and winding road, NH 1 – Srinagar to Manali; and b) for off-road, Nubra valley to Pangong lake and Pangong lake to Tso Moriri. How did you prepare for this ride and do you have any advice for people who are planning a ride like yours? The first and foremost preparation is to keep yourself fit with any type of fitness. And also do pranayama as you travel in low oxygen-level terrain. Practice well with vehicle one which you are planning to ride there; Follow the proper diet as we asked to eat very light; Carry water as one gets dehydrated easily; Acclimatize well before you start your journey towards high passes because if one gets affected by Acute Mountain Sickness, cannot continue the journey. Lastly, for all the women, especially girls, what advice do you have for them? For all women and especially young girls, have hobbies and passion to do something outside their career and profession, one which makes them happy. Spending less time on social media takes you nowhere. Have a dream and follow your dream

