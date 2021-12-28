VIMALA V. PAI VISHWA KONKANI PURASKAR 2021 ANNOUNCED



Mangaluru: Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar, the annual literary awards for Konkani Literature instituted by World Konkani Centre for the year 2021 have been announced by The Konkani Bhas ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru.

Massam, a collection of Konkani short stories by Antony Barkur (Antony Prakash D’Souza) has been chosen as the Best Konkani Book of the Year (Prose) for Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar 2021. Indradhonu Udeum a collection of Konkani poems by Shri Uday Narasinha Mhambro has been selected as the Best Konkani Book of the Year (Poetry)for Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Kavita Kruti Puraskar 2021.

Suresh Jaywant Borkar has been identified as the recipient for the Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Jeevan Siddhi Samman 2021 for his lifetime contribution to Konkani Language pedagogy, grammar and lexicography.

The Awards carry a Prize money of Rs. 1.00 Lakh each along with an award memento which will be bestowed on the recipient at the Annual Vishwa Konkani Puraskar Ceremony to be held at a future date which will be announced soon. The awards have been sponsored by T.V. Mohandas Pai in the name of his beloved mother Smt. Vimala V. Pai, and are awarded every year since 2010.

The awards are based on a two tier evaluation process: Firstly, the Preliminary Panel consisting of 16 referees recommends the Books shortlisted from among the published books during the award period. Based on these recommendations, a Five Member Jury makes the final selections for the award. Award Jury for the year 2021, consisting of Adv. Uday Bhembre, Dr. Kiran Budkuley, Payyanur Ramesh Pai, Shri Melwyn Rodrigues and Gokuldas Prabhu deliberated on the recommendations of referees and made the final selection based on merit of the literary works in question.

World Konkani Centre founded by Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, a premier Konkani organization established in the year 1996 in the leadership of Vishwa Konkani Sardar Shri Basti Vaman Shenoy, has been relentlessly working towards preservation of Konkani Language and Culture since inception.

Note : Press Note has been issued by Nandagopal Shenoy, President, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru.