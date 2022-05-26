Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi’s new L-G



New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday took oath as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Saxena, 64, is the former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). His predecessor Anil Baijal resigned last week from the position citing personal reasons.

He was sworn in as the new L-G at a simple ceremony in the Raj Niwas by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues, several Union ministers, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city.

A Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license, Saxena was appointed by the Union government as a member of the national committee in March 2021 to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for the year 2021.