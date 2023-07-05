Vinard D’Costa of Kundapur clears CA Final Examination

Kundapur: Vinard J. D’Costa of Kundapur has become a Chartered Accountant after clearing the CA final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India held in May 2023

He is the son of writer and journalist Bernard D’Costa and Vinaya D’Costa of Kundapur. He was trained for Intermediate examinations from Carriers Coaching and Space Academy and perceived his Articleship in Bangalore under the Guidance of Murali and Sumeet- Chartered Accountants. He has secured 432 marks in CA Final Examination.

He is a student of Holy Rosary English medium school and St. Mary’s P U College, Kundapura. He is a B.Com graduate from Bhandarkar’s Arts & Science College kundapura.

