Vinay Kumar Sorake Concludes Election Campaign with Bike Rally in Kaup

Udupi: On the last day of the Assembly elections campaign, the Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake along with party workers held a huge Bike Rally from Hejamady to Katapady on May 8.

Vinay Kumar Sorake seated in a specially designed vehicle, greeted the people. The party workers took out a rally on their motorbikes. The rally that was flagged off near Hejamady passed through Padubidri, Uchila, and Kaup and culminated near the Katapady junction.

Speaking on the occasion Sorake said, “For the last 5 years, the Kaup constituency was neglected by the BJP government. Not a single new project was brought to the constituency by the BJP MLA. The BJP MLA just continued the projects sanctioned by the Congress government. The minority community is living in fear of the BJP administration. The people of Kaup have now decided to change this corrupt BJP government and bring back Congress in Kaup and also Karnataka”.

Speaking about the Congress guarantee card, Sorake said, “The people of Karnataka have been struggling for the past three and a half years and have been forced to pay commission for every work. Hence we have come up with guarantees which will help everyone in the state. Guarantees of Congress including Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi are meant to relieve people of the price rise, cost of living, poverty and inflation. We have fulfilled our promises in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. We will rearrange our resources and prioritise our programmes, to arrange funds to implement these programmes”.

On BJP leaders’ claim that lack of a ‘double-engine government’ will affect fund flow from the Centre and development of Karnataka, Sorake asked, What development has Karnataka seen with a double-engine government? It is only leading to double corruption with a 40 percent commission. They are anti-poor and are insensitive to the daily needs of people. We will plan and find ways to pull out funds for development”.

