Vincent Cutinha Elected President Of Rachana

Mangaluru: The RACHANA Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its AGM at the Bendur Mini Hall here on August 29.

The AGM began with an invocation by Eulalia D’Souza. A minute of silence was observed for the departed souls of RACHANA members. President of Rachana Elias Sanctis thanked all the members for their co-operation during his two years of tenure as president.

Addressing the members the outgoing president of Rachana Elias Sanctis said, “I had many plans in mind but due to COVID Pandemic I could not initiate them. But I am satisfied with whatever I have done during my two years tenure with the support of senior members. Today I am handing over my duties to the newly elected president Vincent Cutinha. Hope the new governing body will continue to work towards uniting all the members of Rachana.”

Secretary Nelson Monteiro read out the annual report. Treasurer Felix J Pinto presented the accounts statement for the year 2019-2021. The elections for the governing body for the year 2021-23 was held. The election returning officer, former president of Rachana John B Monteiro conducted the elections and Vincent Cuntinha was elected as President of Rachana for the year 2021-23.

Addressing the gathering the newly elected president Vincent Cutinha said, “I want our Youngsters to be entrepreneurs and RACHANA will encourage and help them. I will also continue the projects initiated by the past presidents. As president, I will do my best to bring out the talents from our community. Discussions will be held with all the members of RACHANA on the future plans and work will be done accordingly”.

Newly elected Secretary Lavina Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks. Eulalia D’Souza compered the programme.

The elected members of the Governing body for the year 2021-23 are:

President – Vincent Cutinha

Vice President – CA Rudolph C Rodrigues

Secretary – Lavina Montiero

Joint Secretary – Philip Jerome Pereira

Treasurer – Eulalia D’Souza

Member – Titus Noronha

Member – Charles Stany Pais

Member – Laslie N Rego

Member – Walter Dantis

Member – Vijay Vishwas Lobo

Member – Francis Pinto

