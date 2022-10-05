Vintage Revelers had a Blast at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of AGE (Action Group for Elderly)

Mangaluru: The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young. The complete life, the perfect pattern, includes old age as well as youth and maturity. The beauty of the morning and the radiance of noon are good, but it would be a very silly person who drew the curtains and turned on the light in order to shut out the tranquillity of the evening. Old age has its pleasures, which, though different, are not less than the pleasures of youth. The old are in their second childhood.

When we’re young we had faith in what we saw, but when we’re old we know that what is seen is traced in air and built on water. No one wishes to grow old, to outlive their illusions. Only a short respite from cares and sorrow, a brief time of flowers and music and love and laughter and ecstatic tears. When we look at all the “Young” seniors who are active members of the Action Group for Elderly (AGE), one can say that there is active life in old age too.

The Age-Mangaluru NGO was established in the year 1997 with the main objective of working towards the benefits of Senior Citizens especially those who are not well placed in Society. Mainly to affiliate, amalgamate, reconstruct, co-operation and bring together the various Societies, and institutions, which are working on concerns of the elderly and to promote cooperation and co-ordination amongst them.

To mobilize elderly citizens towards social causes as paraprofessionals. To organize conferences, exhibitions, demonstrations and lectures to further the cause of welfare of the elderly without cast and creed. And today, the committee members felicitated thirteen of their members who were 80 plus, with a shawl, fruit basket and memento.

And to mark the 25th ANNIVERSARY of AGE, a celebration was held at Roshni Nilaya Hall, where a large audience of Seniors packed the hall, to join in the celebration. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song, followed by the welcome address by Ms Shameem Kunil, president of AGE- Other members seated on the dais were Chief Guest- Dr Jacintha D’Souza- former Principal, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work; Guest of honour-Dr Juliet CJ-the present Principal of Roshni Nilaya; Ms Shameem Kunil-President-AGE; G S Nagendra- Vice President-AGE; Ms K M Sunanda Shivaram- Secretary-Age, among others.

Following the Report of AGE activities by Ms Sunanda Shivaram, the Souvenir was released by the Chief guest, joined by others. Two senior citizens who had contributed to society through their dedicated service were felicitated on the occasion-they were 94-year-old S Narayan Rao- an Entrepreneur and 86-year-old Zahid Hussain Baji, a banker who served at Canara Bank for three decades, and also the past president of AGE.

In their acceptance speech, both Rao and Baji thanked the organizers for recognizing their service and urged their fellow seniors to keep their lifestyle healthy through exercise and proper diet. They said that retired life is more fun than while you are in service, and everyone should lead a life truthfully with no competition and should believe that Age is just a number, and at a vintage age there is still time to enjoy the rest of your life.

Chief guest Dr Jacintha D’Souza addressing the gathering said, “Happy to see a large gathering of “Young” seniors who have enjoyed their life to the fullest. Compliments to AGE for their 25 years of service taking care of the elderly in their needs. Nice to be back in action after a pandemic break, and the seniors are all ready to unleash their hidden talents, which needs to be applauded. You need to pursue your hobbies to keep you fit and healthy. Caretakers should also be appreciated for their dedicated service towards the elders”.

Guest of honour Dr Juliet C J said, “Today we had our young students celebrating Ethnic Fest in the other hall enjoying their young lives, while we have seniors here doing the same-showing that Age is just a number, if you can still show your talents. What a joy to see a large gathering of seniors making the best use of their lives. We need to appreciate AGE for giving scope for these seniors to expose their hidden talents, and also for their service to the seniors. 25 years of dedicated and committed service by AGE is commendable. Keep up the good work that you all are entrusted with, and may God bless you all”.

Donors were recognized and presented with flowers and mementos. The vote of thanks was proposed by M S Kamath-the treasurer of AGE, and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Zeeta Farias, an AGE member. The formal function was followed by entertainment, consisting of songs, dances etc, and members of Inner Wheel conducted games and gave away prizes to the winners, which brought smiles to the seniors’ faces.

AGE-Mangaluru arranges some lecture programmes every month for their members to educate them in medical, legal, social and health etc. by calling eminent speakers. They have the annual function “World Elders Day” when they invite inmates of several old age homes and bring them at NGO cost to the venue of the function and entertain them thus bringing some cheer to their otherwise monotonous living. They celebrate National functions such as Independence Day and Republic Day. And have an annual picnic for their members. Periodically they also visit Old age homes with some gifts to the inmates of the ashrams in Mangaluru and the outskirts of the City.

So all you old-timers, if you feel like you are still young, then join AGE- Mangaluru and make the best use of your old age through fun activities at this NGO. While concluding, I personally feel, Age-Mangaluru is doing extraordinary work. I appeal to all the ‘younger’ people to support this NGO which is doing yeomen tasks towards the elderly, and realize the ‘worth’ of these Elders, and see that their ‘Energy’ is used properly. They have lots to ‘give’ and it’s everybody’s ‘duty’ to utilize this mature, experienced and Wise Energy.

YES, our Elders deserve the ‘RESPECT’ that they have ‘EARNED’. Let us be a little more sensitive and be a little more polite and respectful, They ‘Don’t Ask Much’, give them their ‘Senior Citizens Seats” in buses, give preference in Queues and simple small acts like these will suffice-..”OLD is indeed GOLD”. Show them that you care and love them, entertain them when you can, and make them happy. You’ll be truly blessed.

