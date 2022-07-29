Violation of Prohibitory Orders, 12 Detained in Mangalore Police Commissionerate

Mangaluru: The city police have detained 12 persons found roaming suspiciously after Section 144 was imposed on July 28, in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate.

On July 28, at around 8 pm, while Fazil was standing in front of a textile shop, some assailants hacked him to death and fled in a car. After the murder, Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the police commissionerate limits. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar urged the people of Mangaluru City Commissionerate to co-operate with the police department and also warned of strict action if anyone was found roaming around unnecessarily.

On July 28 night, after announcing the prohibitory orders in Suratkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Mulki, the police set up 19 check posts in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits. So far, 12 persons have been detained on suspicion for questioning.

