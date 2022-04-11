Violence or taking Law into hands will not be Tolerated: CM Bommai

Udupi: Ours is a government formed according to the Constitution. We are working with the spirit of law, order and equality. There is no problem in spreading one’s thoughts. But the government will not tolerate anyone taking the law into his hands or indulging in violence. This message has been sent very clearly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at the Udupi helipad, Bommai said, “Our government is functioning according to the law and it is our duty to protect the law”.

Replying to a question about a Hindu Task Force being formed in Mangaluru against Love Jihad, Bommai said, there are laws to deal with everything. Some of these laws were passed by the previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules.

Our work should speak:

Reacting to the opposition’s charge that the Chief Minister has turned dumb regarding the developments happening in the State, Bommai said, “My actions are speaking. We should not speak. Our work should speak. We know what decisions should be taken and what action to be taken at what time. I need not learn any lessons from them. These are the people who dropped cases at the government level against those who were facing direct charges of murder. Where was their duty consciousness then?” Bommai questioned.

“Ours is a peaceful progressive State. We know how to protect this State. We will show it through our deeds,” Said Bommai.

Replying to a question about Siddaramaiah’s statement, Bommai said, “Many Hindu youths were killed during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He withdrew the cases against the outfits that were accused of having a role in them. Had he lost his senses then?” Bommai said.

When asked whether he would ban these outfits, Bommai said, “you will see it in the coming days.”