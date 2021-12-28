Violet Baruah appointed as Assam’s first woman IGP



Guwahati: Violet Baruah, an IPS officer, became the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Inspector General in Assam Police, officials said on Monday.

An official of the state Home Department said that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kokrajhar, Baruah, a 2004 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to the rank of IGP.

Baruah, 59, who received the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service earlier this year, had served as the Superintendent of Police in four districts — Morigaon, Goalpara, Cachar and Barpeta. She was also posted in the CID wing.

“Promoted to the rank of IGP. Feeling blessed to be the first lady IGP in the state of Assam,” Baruah tweeted.

Along with Baruah, eight other DIGs of the state police were promoted to the rank of IGP, a government notification said.