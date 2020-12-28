Spread the love



















Virat Kohli wins ICC Cricketer of the Decade award



Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli was on Monday named the ICC Male Cricketer of The Decade as well as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade while former India skipper MS Dhoni earned the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

Steve Smith was declared the ICC Test cricketer of the decade.

The awards were announced by the International Cricket Council.

The awardees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce