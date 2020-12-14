Spread the love



















Virtual Annual Day Celebration of St Joseph’s School CBSE, Bengaluru

‘Everything that is done in this world is done by hope.’ – Martin Luther

Bengaluru: St. Joseph’s School CBSE celebrated its 6th Annual Day on 10th December, 2020 with great zeal and enthusiasm. The event was celebrated on a virtual platform due to the pandemic restrictions. This year the theme for Annual Day was “HOPE” which was presented meticulously through a spectacular performance by the students of pre-primary to grade X.

Annual Day is a day which is looked forward to with utmost anticipation and excitement. It is an occasion that spreads joy and serves as a platform for students to exhibit their unique talents and build their confidence. This day kindles the spirit of togetherness through which students showcase their talents despite the difficult times.

The programme commenced with the melodious singing of the school anthem by the school choir followed by an invocation dance by the students. The esteemed Chief Guest for this year’s Annual Day was Dr. Prateep V Philip IPS. The welcome address and introduction of the Chief Guest was given by Ms. Sherly Wilfred who extended a warm welcome to all.

Hope is being able to see that there is light despite the darkness. Hope is the ability to hear the music of the future. On this note, the school choir performed ‘A Song of Hope’ which resonated in the hearts of all.

Success is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure. The Annual Report was presented by our Principal, Rev Fr. Rohan D Almeida SJ who highlighted the school’s achievements and milestones in academic, sports and co-curricular activities. This was followed by the Chief Guest’s address, an eminent personality and a man of wisdom whose inspiring words motivated us on how we can keep our hopes alive during these challenging times.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Rev Fr Provincial, the President of our school’s Annual Day, Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ who delivered a captivating speech. This was followed by an inspiring speech by our Rector, Rev. Fr. Joseph Ignatius Rodrigues SJ who inspired us with his words of wisdom.

The program was followed by a spectacular display of performances in the form of a cultural program by the students. The program was centred around Jesuit values and Universal Apostolic Preferences of youth character formation. This was conveyed through a short narration. The students displayed an array of performances in the form of singing, dancing, instrumental, art, photography, fancy dress, elocution, wealth out of waste, planting a sapling, mime and Tableau. A short video presentation ‘Hope in Quarantine’ was also displayed by the students. The performances delivered a strong message to the audience.

The program concluded with the Vote of Thanks given by Ms. Jennifer Bernard. The event was a success and was well appreciated by all.

Our proud parents and students were happy to share their views with us :

Kamal G, Vice President, PTA says “The Virtual Annual Day with the theme of hope was well compiled and executed. The speech given by the Chief Guest, Dr Prateep V Philip IPS, was an inspiring one. I would like to applaud and appreciate the effort taken by the management in making the event successful. It was heart-warming to see the best wishes by the old boys of St. Joseph’s.”

Another parent says” I really enjoyed watching the Annual Day. As a virtual platform, it encouraged children to showcase their talents despite the difficult times. The kids performed beautifully and confidently.”

“I was really pleased and excited to watch the entire Virtual Annual Day. The theme ‘Hope’ selected is very appropriate for the current times. I salute the effort of the teachers, technical team and students. I am proud that my son had a small portion of participation. We are honoured to be a part of the Josephite family” says the proud parent of a Josephite.”

Another parent says “Congratulations to the entire team for organising such a wonderful “Virtual Annual Day. It was well organised. The theme ‘Hope’ was an excellent idea. I would like to thank the school for giving my son, Mohit Joshua of Class 1A, an opportunity to participate in this program.”

Parent of Neil Anthony, Class 2D says “The Virtual Annual Day was well crafted. Very inspiring messages from all the speakers. The second part of the program was more interesting with the students exhibiting their talents. They all look energetic to take on the post pandemic world.”

D Antonette Mercy of Class 10A says “This year’s Annual Day in our school was conducted on a virtual platform, but it still managed to be incredibly special. It was amazing to see what everyone had been doing during quarantine. I thank our Principal, teachers and everyone involved in this event for making this day memorable.”

Shreyas S Palaneer of Class IX D says “Annual Day gave us a chance to showcase our talents. I feel proud by contributing towards this program through a short video.”

Bernice Alfia Rodrigues, Class 7A and Adrian William Rodrigues, Class 7B say “The Virtual Annual Day of our school was very well organised. This event kindled the spirit of togetherness and encouraged us to showcase our talents. We Josephites are connected with a common thread of hope and don’t give up when times are hard. We wish our school earns many accolades for their holistic effort.”