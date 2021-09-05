Spread the love



















Virtual Field Trip to Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park, Belvai by Classes III & IV of Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School organised a virtual trip to Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park, Belvai on 2 September 2021 for classes III and IV. The field trip was a part of the British Council’s International Dimension in Schools project, “Rainbow Butterflies flitting in the world”. The resource person Mr Sammilan Shetty, founder of the Butterfly park shared a presentation with the students of classes III and IV and spoke on the scientific classification of butterflies and the importance of butterflies in the food web, ecological balance and pollination.

He explained to the young learners how to identify a moth and butterfly. He emphasised on conservation of the natural habitat of butterflies as their number is decreasing due to the destruction of their natural habitat. Students watched a screening on the life of butterflies, an amazing documentary shot at the 7-acre Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park, Belvai. The students had an interaction with Mr Sammilan Shetty and the curiosity of students to know about butterflies had no boundaries during the question/answer session.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ addressed the students and appreciated their interest and involvement in the virtual field trip. He also congratulated and appreciated the resource person for his unique efforts to create awareness on the conservation of butterflies among the public. Ms Aparna Suresh welcomed the gathering. Ms Nikita D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks and Ms Jyoshna Pinto compered the programme. Vice-principal Ms Laurel D’Souza, teachers, students of class III and IV along with their parents were present on this occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...