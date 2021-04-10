Spread the love



















Visa application services: Restart status update



New Delhi: With borders opening sporadically in step with vaccination drives in various regions, the last quarter has witnessed intermittent activity for the international travel community. VFS Global, one of the world’s leading visa services organisations updates you on the re-openings of visa application centres in India.

Efforts are currently underway according to the regulations set by governments across countries. At present, the visa application process (in various categories) for over 40 governments has resumed at select visa application centres across India.

Restart of other visa application processes.

VFS Global Visa Application Centres can open only when the concerned embassy/consulate provides approval and directs it to do so. It does not decide on re-opening of any centre on its own.

Some countries may have limited slots opened for appointments at present and only in certain cities. Customers are advised not to fall prey to touts or fraudsters who offer false promises of appointments / visas / job / immigration in exchange for payment.

Health and safety precautions at the centres

As an extra layer of caution to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees alike, it has established standardised protective measures to be followed across centres, including physical distancing and sanitisation, body temperature checks, use of masks and sanitisers, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, etc. Customers exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, will not be permitted to enter the centre.

Covid-19 test booking and health insurance services

Anticipating customer needs further, VFS Global introduced online booking of Covid-testing facilities at the beginning of September. Being ahead of the curve with their operational excellence, the company has ensured the utmost comfort to customers by allowing them to avail this facility at their doorstep as well. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune and Kochi.

For greater convenience, health and travel insurances are also readily available for purchase for customers visiting VFS Global Visa Application Centres.

‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ service

As an optional service to customers wanting to complete their entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their home or office, the “Visa At Your Doorstep” service is available whereby a customer can submit the application, enroll biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to his/her location of choice.

Courier service

As a precautionary measure, customers may also opt for courier services to get their passports delivered to their preferred address, after adjudication by the concerned diplomatic mission. This service may also be made mandatory by certain countries.

Information about visa operations is fluid and being updated regularly, please visit the country-specific website on www.vfsglobal.com for the most updated information.

Visa Application Centres across India remain open as of April 7, 2021, though timings and days of working may vary, according to pandemic-related regulations. Please check www.vfsglobal.com for details. Real time updates are also posted on our social media channels and the Covid-19 Customer Advisories page.

Please note: Air travel on all routes is subject to government advisories and permissions for air travel may be independent of the visa process.