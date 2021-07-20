Spread the love



















Vishala Ganiga Murder Case: Husband Ramakrishna sent to Police Custody for Four days, Supari killer Arrested

Udupi: The district police have arrested Ramakrishna Ganiga and one more supari killer in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Vishala Ganiga.

Ramakrishna Ganiga, husband of Vishala Ganiga was arrested on July 19, and produced before the court by investigation officer CPI Brahmavar Anananthapadmanabha. The District Court has remanded Ramakrishna Ganiga to police custody for four days.

Two Supari Killers were involved in the killing of Vishala Ganiga. One of the Supari killers was arrested in Uttar Pradesh and is being brought to Udupi. Another killer is absconding and the search is on for him. Vishala Ganiga’s Husband Ramakrishna Ganiga had given Supari to Interstate killers to kill his wife.

The exact reason for the murder and the involvement of the people in the case will be officially announced by the SP of Udupi, N Vishnuvardhan in a press meet to be held on July 21.

In view of the pending investigation/Collection of vital evidence and coordination process which is in progress in the murder case of Vishala, the press briefing which was scheduled today will be held on July 21, morning.

Vishala Ganiga (35), was strangled with a wire on July 12. Vishala had returned on July 2 from Dubai along with her daughter. After coming to her hometown, she stayed at her flat in Kumragodu. Her husband Ramakrishna’s ancestral property was divided just a few days back.

On July 11, Vishala Ganiga’s parents came to Uppinakote to meet their daughter and also take her to Gangolli along with them. Accordingly, on July 12 morning, Vishala along with her parents went to Gangolli by Auto and after dropping them at Gangolli, Vishala returned to Uppinakote, saying that she had some work at the bank.

Vishala’s father Vasu called her at 2:00 pm but she did not respond nor did she contact him. Vishalá’s father waited for her till evening and later when Vishala did not return, Vasu along with his other daughter went to her apartment to check on her. When Vasu reached the apartment, the main door was locked from outside. Vasu then opened the door with the Key he had and found that Vishala was murdered.

