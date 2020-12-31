Spread the love



















‘Vishnuvardhan lives in hearts of fans, he doesn’t need statues’



Mysuru: Breaking her silence over her husband, Kannada film industry legend, Vishnuvardhan’s statue being vandalised recently, famous actress Bharati Vishnuvardhan on Wednesday said that she does not believe in seeing her husband’s statute in every nook and corner of the state.

Addressing reporters at the commemoration of Vishnuvardhan’s 11th death anniversary here, Bharati said: “He lives in everyone’s heart. I personally do not like to see his statue being installed in every nook and corner of the state. He is a legend. He lives amidst us, the only difference is that he is not visible.”

She added further that it was necessary that people discuss Vishnuvardhan and that’s the only way people learn about him.

“The recent vandalism incident got the entire industry commenting on it and I would like to thank everyone for that. It does prove that Vishnu resides in everyone’s hearts,” said the yesteryear actress.

When questioned again about the incident, she claimed that the deeds of the miscreants don’t necessarily warrant a reaction from her or anybody else.

She added: “Let’s not look at it as an insult, we need to consider it as a blessing in disguise. One always needs those who criticize them because that’s how we grow.”

While yesteryear actor’s daughter, Keerthi reacting to the controversy asserted that he is still known to be a “Sahasa Simha” (A fighting Lion) a title bestowed upon him by legions of his fans. “Barking dogs can not harm a Lion’s reputation. The legend lives in everyone’s heart. It shows their (vandals) mindset and not ours,” she said.

It is a well-known fact that a memorial site for Vishnuvardhan is currently being conceived in Mysuru and after a long crusade, the foundation stone for the site was laid earlier this year in September.

Numerous fans of Vishnuvardhan, keeping up with their ritual, visited the Abhiman Studio where Vishnuvardhan was cremated, to pay their sincere respects.

It may be recalled that miscreants desecrated Vishnuvardhn’s statue on December 25 (Friday) late night but the incident came to light on Saturday after his fans protested.

The late actor’s bust at the Balagangadharanatha Swamiji circle on Magadi highway in Bengaluru was vandalised. The incident took place on Friday night. One of the actor’s fans, informed the media that he had found the bust vandalised on Saturday morning.

With several Sandalwood top stars including Darshan and Kiccha Sudeep strongly criticised and demanded that the statue to be restored immediately. However, the controversy was asilenced’ after Adichunchanagiri seer himself took the lead and convinced fans to install their idol’s statue at some distance and make way for construction for Balagangadharanath Swamji’s statue in his place.