Vishwa Konkani Samaroh to be held on March 19-20

Mangaluru: The annual Vishwa Konkani Samaroh, celebrating the Konkani language, literature, and culture, is being held on the 19-20th of March 2022 at the World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru. Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, in association with Kendra Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Konkani Adhyayan Peeth, Mangalore University, and Kavita trust, will be organizing the Vishwa Konkani Samaroh 2022.

Shri Damodar Mauzo, Jnanapith Awardee Konkani writer, will inaugurate the Samaroh at 9:30 am on 19th March. Dr. Bhushan Bhave, Executive Board Member, Kendra Sahitya Academy, New Delhi, Dr. Jagadish Pai, President, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Dr. Jaywant Nayak, Coordinator, Konkani Adhyayan Peeth, Mangaluru University, Dr. Dayananda Pai, Chairman, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, will be present during the occasion.

A symposium on “Life and Work of Basti Vaman Shenoy” will be held at 10:00 am on 19th March in association with the Kendra Sahitya Academy. Shri Payyanur Ramesh Pai, Konkani Author and advisory member of the Kendra Sahitya Academy, will be leading the panel. Dr. Kiran Budkuley, Former Dean, Goa University, Shri Edward Sequiera, Konkani Stage Prodigy, Smt Shakunthala R Kini, Konkani Poetress, Shri Panduranga Phaladesai, Konkani Folk Prodigy, will be presenting the life and achievements of Shri Basti Vaman Shenoy. Dr. Bhushan Bhave, Executive Board Member, Kendra Sahitya Academy, will be the Honorary President for the event. Shri Nandagopal Shenoy, President, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, will deliver the inaugural address at the symposium.

A Research Harvest Session on Migration and Settlement Pattern of Konkani People will be held at 10:30 am on 19th March, in association with Konkani Adhyayan Peeth, Mangaluru University. Dr. Geetha Shenoy and Shri Jaison Jeevan Sequiera will be submitting their thesis based on Social Science and Genetics, respectively. Dr. K Sathyamurthy, Director, Cell and Molecular Biology, MAHE, and Dr. Y Ravindranath Rao, renowned Sociologist, will be joining the session as the external reviewers.

Competitions and Exhibitions are Organized for the Mahila Sanghas of Konkani speaking communities from 10:30 am on 19th March. The Mahila Sanghas are invited to exhibit the activities organised by them in the past five years, based on which, the Best Mahila Sangha will be awarded. The exhibition the activities of Mahila Sanghas will be inaugurated by Dr. Geetha Shenoy, Konkani author and researcher, at 2:00 pm on 19th March. Konkani Aashu Kavita, Konkani delicacy using millets, Konkani traditional quilt Exhibition, Konkani Quiz, and Kolaata Dance competition have been organized for the members of Mahila Sanghas Konkani communities.

Konkani Litfest will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. on the 19th and 20th of March in association with Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy. A conversation on “Konkani Literature: Jnanapith and Future Prospects” between Shri Damodar Mauzo, Jnanpith Awardee Konkani Author, and HM Pernal, Konkani author, will be held at 3:00 pm on 19th March. Panel Discussions on “Konkani Education: Current Situation and Future,” “Konkani in Digital Media,” “Konkani Kitchen: Problems in Globalization,” “Problems faced by Indigenous Konkani Family Business,” and “Konkani Stage acts and Cinema: A Scenario,” will also be held in the presence of various Konkani Authors and representatives of different Konkani Communities.

A folk programme from the children of Siddhi Community will take place at 4:00 pm on the 19th March, followed by the Kolaata from the members of the Konkani Mahila Sanghas.

The Annual Ceremony to award Smt Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar and Shri Basti Vaman Shenot Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar will be held at 10:00 am on the 20th March. Shri T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, will deliver the felicitation speech on this occasion.

Massam (मासां), a collection of Konkani short stories by Antony Barkur (Antony Prakash Dsouza), has been chosen as the Best Konkani Book of the Year (Prose) for Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar 2021. Indradhonu Udeum (इंद्रधोणू उदेवं), a collection of Konkani poems by Shri Uday Narasinha Mhambro, has been selected as the Best Konkani Book of the Year (Poetry)for Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Kavita Kruti Puraskar 2021. Shri Suresh Jaywant Borkar has been identified as the recipient for the Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Jeevan Siddhi Samman 2021 for his lifetime contribution to Konkani Language pedagogy, grammar, and lexicography.

Smt Corrine A Rasquinha,The founder president of White Doves Psychiatric Nursing and Destitute Home, Mangaluru and Dr. Padmanabha Kamath, founder CAD Foundation have been selected as the recipient of the Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar 2021.

The Awards carry Prize money of Rs. 1.00 Lakh each, along with an award, which will be bestowed on the recipients by Shri Damodar Mauzo.

The Valedictory ceremony for various competitions held for the members of the Konkani Mahila Sangha will take place on the 20th March. The best Mahila Sangha will be awarded prize money of Rs. 25000/-. The release of the Konkani Books from the Aashavadi Publications will take place at 12:30 pm on the 20th.

The Konkani Young Writes Conclave, in association with the Kavita Trust, will be held at 2:30 pm on the 20th. The participants stand a chance to interact with Shri Damodar Mauzo.

The press note has been released by Nandagopal Shenoy, President, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan inviting general public to attend the Samaroh for both the days.